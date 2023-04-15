Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,946,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,224. The stock has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

