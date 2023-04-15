Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 869,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

