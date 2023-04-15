Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $34.97. 16,186,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,080,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

