Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

