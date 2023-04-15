Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $288.98. 2,054,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,795. The firm has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $289.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

