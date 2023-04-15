Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.28. 108,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 528,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Laser Photonics Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87.

Institutional Trading of Laser Photonics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser-blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding, post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50CTH and CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

