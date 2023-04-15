Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Up 1.3%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €109.50 ($119.02) and last traded at €108.60 ($118.04). Approximately 18,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €107.20 ($116.52).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRN shares. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($160.87) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($123.91) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($131.52) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.57.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

