KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. 490,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,161. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

