KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

