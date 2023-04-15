Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

