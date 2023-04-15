KeyCorp Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $107.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.98 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Articles

