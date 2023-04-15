Keybank National Association OH Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

