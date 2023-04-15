Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76 billion-$14.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.75 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,983 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

