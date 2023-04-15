Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.51 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

