Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PEG opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

