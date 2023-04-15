Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,748 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

