Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 13,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,029,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,068,000 after buying an additional 169,544 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.