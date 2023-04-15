Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WU. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.97.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 13,546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 2,383,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

