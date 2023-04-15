Kava Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $452.63 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Kava has a market capitalization of $452.63 million and $17.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 480,463,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,510,337 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

