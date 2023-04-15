Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 4.2%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 50,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$14.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

