Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

