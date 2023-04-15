Kanawha Capital Management LLC Invests $227,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 485.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $29.82. 6,511,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,500. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

