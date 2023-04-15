Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WBD shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.78. 16,783,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,611,456. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

