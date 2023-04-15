Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,911. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

