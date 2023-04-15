Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.84. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

