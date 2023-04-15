JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 252.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,901. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

