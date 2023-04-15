Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.07 million and $152,990.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018439 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,358.60 or 1.00043778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01121871 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,325.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

