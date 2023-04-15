Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Trading Up 3.5%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.22 and last traded at 0.22. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.22 and a 200-day moving average of 0.25.

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

