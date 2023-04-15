Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $30,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

