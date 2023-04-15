Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,829 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $53,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

