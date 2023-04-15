Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $32,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.