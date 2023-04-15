Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 188,046 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $41,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,807 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,892,000 after buying an additional 91,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.