Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $55.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $55,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

