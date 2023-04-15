Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $45.06 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,166 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $45,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

