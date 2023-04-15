Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 6,473 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $47.61 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.