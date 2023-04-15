Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,833 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of The West increased its position in MetLife by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 75,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 294,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.09.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

