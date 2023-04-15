Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 283,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,750,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

