Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

