Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

