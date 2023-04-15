Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $9.45. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 507,550 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

