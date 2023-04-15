iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 327,509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $23.31 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

