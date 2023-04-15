iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,002 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

