iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 607,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after buying an additional 245,795 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 313,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 182,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $143.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

