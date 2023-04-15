iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 89,008 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,792,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,590,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 2,012,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

