iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ 9th Largest Position

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. 2,012,036 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

