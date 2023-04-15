iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HEWG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $31.33.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

