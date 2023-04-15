iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.98. The stock had a trading volume of 804,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,134. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.41. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

