IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) rose 13.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

