Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 78.0% in March

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VGM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 71,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

