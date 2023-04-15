Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, a growth of 150.2% from the March 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,388,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 421,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,429.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 234,295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,288,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 114,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

